'ఎలాంటి ఇగో లేకుండా ధోని నుంచి కోహ్లీ సలహాలు'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels the egoless relationship between skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni will help the team in going forward to 2019 World Cup. Both Kohli and Dhoni share a good rapport with each other and one often sees the Delhi-lad rushing towards the wicket-keeper for his vital inputs during the game.