He's taken just 194 innings to reach 9,000 runs - 11 innings quicker than the next fastest, @ABdeVilliers17 in 205! #howzstat #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/uQpXlaUZsI

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings, thanks to a fantastic innings against New Zealand in the third ODI here. The Team India captain has broken de Villiers' record of the the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African batsman taking 205 innings.