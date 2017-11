టీ20 ర్యాంకులు: కోహ్లీ నెంబర్ వన్ ర్యాంకు పదిలం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 104 runs in the series have helped him consolidate his position at the top of the ICC table for T20Is as he has gained 13 points. Kohli has increased the gap with Aaron Finch to 40 points. Openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to 21st) and Shikhar Dhawan (up 20 places to 45th) have also moved up.