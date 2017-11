Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Rain played spoilsport in the first half of the series deciding T20I between India and New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. But the weather gods finally relented and the toss happened for a rain-shortened game at 9: 15pm IST. Coming out at the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli promised the packed stadium complete entertainment and the Indian boys kept their word as they won a thriller by 6 runs to take the series 2-1.