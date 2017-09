జట్టులో దక్కని చోటు: కోహ్లీకి మద్దతుగా యువీ తల్లి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The absence of Yuvraj Singh from India's one-day squad has sparked rounds of rumours. It has been attributed to his lack of fitness and therefore attracting Indian skipper Virat Kohli's displeasure. However, Shabnam Singh, Yuvraj's mother, said Kohli has nothing to do with the omission of her son from the India squad.