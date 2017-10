ఫోర్బ్స్‌ జాబితా: సాకర్ దిగ్గజం మెస్సీని దాటేసిన కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli has a lot of things going for him at the moment. The 28-year-old has showcased remarkable batting consistency and astute leadership in all three formats of the game. Kohli not only has a vision for Indian cricket but has also been able to implement measures within the team to achieve it. From showcasing an aggressive brand of cricket to drastic improvement in fitness levels of players, Kohli's stamp is all over the current Indian cricket set up. Kohli is not just the most marketable athlete in India but the face of cricket globally.