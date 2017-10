Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former Australia pacer Michael Kasprowicz feels India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli is a phenomenal batsman but there can be only one Sachin Tendulkar. When asked if Kohli is as good as Tendulkar, Kasprowicz, in an interaction with media persons, at an event organised by FICCI and Queensland government in New Delhi, said one cannot compare anyone to the Master Blaster.