ధోనిలో వచ్చిన మార్పునకు కారణం కోహ్లీనే: గంగూలీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been a vital cog for Virat Kohli's side late in the batting order of late, has been on a record-making spree. On Sunday, the former India skipper created yet another record when he notched up a fine 79-run knock against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.