Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top position among batsmen in the ICC ODI Player Rankings. In the latest rankings update that takes into account India's home series against New Zealand which India won 2-1 on Sunday (October 29), as well as the last match of the South Africa-Bangladesh series and the last two matches of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, Kohli has also reached a career-high in terms of rating points.