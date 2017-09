Cricket

Hardik Pandya is rapidly becoming a buzzword in Indian cricket. The Baroda all-rounder, who scored a breathtaking 88 in the first India versus Australia ODI in Chennai last Sunday, once again came to the party and scored 78 off 72 balls and scalped a wicket as Virat Kohli and Co won the Indore ODI on Sunday to clinch the five-match ODI series against Australia.