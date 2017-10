ఆ టెక్నిక్‌ పరిష్కరించడం ఎలాగో తెలుసుకోవాలి: కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now! 😀👌 pic.twitter.com/uyAXlrDMTM

English summary

To promote the upcoming Bollywood flick 'Secret Superstar', Indian skipper Virat Kohli and superstar Aamir Khan came together for a special chat show. The Diwali special show will provide wholesome entertainment as well as revealed secrets of the duo.