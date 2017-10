బంగ్లాతో మ్యాచ్?: ఏబీకి సారీ చెప్పిన సెహ్వాగ్, రికార్డుల మోత

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In the midst of another AB de Villiers special just like all of us, even the Nawab Oj Najafgarh Virender Sehwag was relishing every moment of Superman’s batting. While doing so, he took to the micro-blogging site Twitter like he often does and decided to Tweet about it while tagging the right-handed middle-order batsman from South Africa.