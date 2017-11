Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Beauty. It was the defining word about a VVS Laxman innings. At his sublime best he matched, sometimes even bettered, Sachin Tendulkar with a dazzling array of shots. But that's just one aspect of his batsmanship. His batting was also about steel. Near impossible situations brought the best out of this Hyderabadi. He was a stylist and a firefighter rolled into one. On his 42nd birthday, mykhel looks into top 5 Laxman knocks.