'శ్రీలంకకు ప్రాక్టీస్ మ్యాచ్, కానీ మాకు కాదు'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The-two day warm-up game might be a practice match for Sri Lanka but Board President's XI captain Sanju Samson on Friday said they won't be taking it as a tour game and will look to make the best of the opportunity.Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Samson was named skipper after Naman Ojha, who was the captain initially, dropped out due to injury.