Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Virat Kohli-led Team India won the second ODI against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Thursday. The Men in Blue were in a festive mood after the win and threw a surprise birthday party for Manish Pandey, who turned 28 on September 10.