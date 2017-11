మహావిష్ణువులా: సెంచరీ అనంతరం ఫన్నీగా సంబరాలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India all-rounder Gurkeerat Mann hit a brilliant century in Punjab's Group D Ranji Trophy fourth round match against Chhatisgarh in Raipur on Thursday. The 27-year-old hit 111 off 112 balls with the help of 17 fours, and once he reached the hundred, he celebrated the landmark in a very unusual manner.