పఠాన్ బ్రదర్స్: సెంచరీ ఒకరిది, ఆనందరం మరొకరిది (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Back to back 100 in a game.outstanding batting Lala @iamyusufpathan I wish the game was live on tv every cricket lover would have enjoyed it pic.twitter.com/73rzdbHVpC

Baroda were in deep trouble in the opening Ranji Trophy encounter with Madhya Pradesh. After conceding a big first innings score in Indore, Baroda lost their top-order for not too many and were in danger of following-on before the Pathan brothers got together and stitched together 188-run fifth-wicket stand that gave the visitors a mild hope of coming back into the match.