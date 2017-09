Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Team India completed a convincing 26-run win over Australia in the first ODI here on Sunday. After having posted 281-7, thanks to MS Dhoni’s 79 and Hardik Pandya’s 83, the Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict the visitors to 137-9 from 21 overs in the rain-curtailed match.