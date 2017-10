Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's brilliant hundreds were made to look small by New Zealand batsmen, who put in a classy performance but fell just short of India's total of 337 runs, thanks to some brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. One of the game-changing moments for the Men in Blue was the run-out of dangerman Tom Latham.