వాంఖడెలో ధోని మ్యాచ్ విన్నింగ్ 'సిక్స్' మరోసారి గుర్తుకు (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun. pic.twitter.com/DoeBzcCXSc

When @msdhoni hits a big one at the Wankhede Stadium, it invariably takes us back to that famous six in 2011. pic.twitter.com/UGZkvpHWJJ

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) published a few pictures and videos from the practice session, with special mention of the Dhoni hit that took everyone back to the 2011 World Cup winning moment.