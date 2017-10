Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



With the series against Australia in the bag and T20Is a few days away, it was time for the players to unwind, relax and talk things off the field for a change. And for that, who better to chit-chat with newer members of the squad – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – than Rohit Sharma? The trio discussed attention from girls, favourite actresses and what they do to relax amid grueling schedule.