సిరాజ్‌ చేతికి ట్రోఫీ: అభిమానుల మనసు గెలిచిన కోహ్లీ (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Virat Kohli is not the same as before. He is following the footprints of MS Dhoni. He is gaining formidable experience from the veteran MSD in all possible aspects. Under Virat Kohli, India won 7 successive bilateral ODI series wins that is the most by any skipper. Also, India clinched the first ever T20I series win over New Zealand.