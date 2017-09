Cricket

Former #TeamIndia batsman @virendersehwag and @BCCIWomen all-rounder @Jhulan_Goswami ring the bell at Eden Gardens #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1azydR0rXX

In a tradition made famous by Lord’s in London, Eden Gardens saw two acclaimed cricketers – former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Indian all-rounder Jhulan Goswami – ring the bell ahead of the day’s play.