Veteran theatre, television and film actor Tom Alter, best known for his performances in "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Junoon" and "Kranti", passed away aged 67. The renowned actor and Padma Shri awardee, who had been battling stage four skin cancer, died last night at his residence in Mumbai.