క్రికెటర్లు అభ్యంతరం: పాక్ పర్యటనను వాయిదా వేసిన విండిస్ బోర్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

West Indies have postponed their visit to Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series, with the leading Caribbean players expressing concerns about their security in the country, sources have claimed. The PCB sources said the tour will now be planned next year when a window is available to both the teams even as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made no official comment on the fate of the tour.