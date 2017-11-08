కోహ్లీ మధ్యాహ్న భోజనంలో కాల్చిన కోడి మాంసం ఉండాల్సిందే!

హైదరాబాద్: భారత క్రికెట్ జట్టులో ఫిట్‌గా ఉండే క్రికెటర్లలో విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ఒకడు. ఫిట్‌నెస్‌కి అత్యంత ప్రధానం ఇచ్చే విరాట్ కోహ్లీ, తిండి విషయంలోనూ చాలా శ్రద్ధ కనబరుస్తాడు. ఇంతలా ఫిట్‌గా ఉండే కోహ్లీ అసలు మూడు పూటలా ఏం తింటాడనే ఆసక్తి అటు అభిమానుల్లోనూ... ఇటు యువ క్రికెటర్లలో ఉంది.

తాజాగా ఓ ఇంటర్యూలో తాను మూడు పూటలా తీసుకునే ఆహారం గురించి కోహ్లీయే స్వయంగా చెప్పాడు.

ఉదయం: మూడు కోడి గుడ్లలోని తెల్ల సొనతో, ఒక పూర్తి గుడ్డుతో వేసిన ఆమ్లెట్, చీజ్, చేపలు, ఆకుకూర, బొప్పాయి, పుచ్చకాయ
మధ్యాహ్నం: కాల్చిన కోడిమాంసం, ఆకుకూరలు, ఉడికించిన కూరగాయలు, వేయించిన బంగాళదుంపలు
రాత్రి: చేపలతో వండిన ఆహారం మాత్రమే తీసుకుంటానని ఆ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో కోహ్లీ చెప్పాడు.

మోడ్రన్ డే క్రికెట్ దిగ్గజాల్లో విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ఒకడు. ప్రస్తుతం కోహ్లీ నేతృత్వంలోని టీమిండియా వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకుపోతోంది. కోహ్లీకి ఉన్న బ్రాండ్ విలువ చెప్పాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. ఒక యాడ్‌లో నటించాడంటే రోజుకు రూ 2 కోట్ల నుంచి రూ 4 కోట్ల వరకు తీసుకుంటాడు.

