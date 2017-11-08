కోహ్లీ మధ్యాహ్న భోజనంలో కాల్చిన కోడి మాంసం ఉండాల్సిందే!

హైదరాబాద్: భారత క్రికెట్ జట్టులో ఫిట్గా ఉండే క్రికెటర్లలో విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ఒకడు. ఫిట్నెస్కి అత్యంత ప్రధానం ఇచ్చే విరాట్ కోహ్లీ, తిండి విషయంలోనూ చాలా శ్రద్ధ కనబరుస్తాడు. ఇంతలా ఫిట్గా ఉండే కోహ్లీ అసలు మూడు పూటలా ఏం తింటాడనే ఆసక్తి అటు అభిమానుల్లోనూ... ఇటు యువ క్రికెటర్లలో ఉంది.
తాజాగా ఓ ఇంటర్యూలో తాను మూడు పూటలా తీసుకునే ఆహారం గురించి కోహ్లీయే స్వయంగా చెప్పాడు.
ఉదయం: మూడు కోడి గుడ్లలోని తెల్ల సొనతో, ఒక పూర్తి గుడ్డుతో వేసిన ఆమ్లెట్, చీజ్, చేపలు, ఆకుకూర, బొప్పాయి, పుచ్చకాయ
మధ్యాహ్నం: కాల్చిన కోడిమాంసం, ఆకుకూరలు, ఉడికించిన కూరగాయలు, వేయించిన బంగాళదుంపలు
రాత్రి: చేపలతో వండిన ఆహారం మాత్రమే తీసుకుంటానని ఆ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో కోహ్లీ చెప్పాడు.
మోడ్రన్ డే క్రికెట్ దిగ్గజాల్లో విరాట్ కోహ్లీ ఒకడు. ప్రస్తుతం కోహ్లీ నేతృత్వంలోని టీమిండియా వరుస విజయాలతో దూసుకుపోతోంది. కోహ్లీకి ఉన్న బ్రాండ్ విలువ చెప్పాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. ఒక యాడ్లో నటించాడంటే రోజుకు రూ 2 కోట్ల నుంచి రూ 4 కోట్ల వరకు తీసుకుంటాడు.
“I will sacrifice whatever is necessary to be the best.” #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HZGwdNclGg— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2017
How many one handed push ups can you do? 😎 #TrainToLive #LiveToTrain 🤙 pic.twitter.com/gnQEk7cdiE— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 16, 2017
Train hard or dont train at all. Hard work has no shortcuts. 👊💪. Love my lifting sessions. 🏋🏋
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 26, 2016 at 7:56am PDT
Sneak peek into my morning cardio session. 15 minutes on the bike at level 3 maintaining an rpm of 120 throughout then straight onto the treadmill for 10 strides of 20 seconds each and step on the sides for 10 seconds rest inbetween. 10 of these back to back at a speed of 19 km/hr and level 1 on incline. All of this using the altitude training mask which makes it twice as hard. Train hard train smart. Wish everyone a active and healthy day. 👊🏃👌
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 13, 2016 at 9:12pm PDT
