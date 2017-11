ధోనినే లక్ష్యంగా ఎందుకు?: మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Livid with constant scrutiny of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's finishing skills, India captain Virat Kohli hit back at the critics for "conviniently" singling out one man while ignoring failure of other players, including himself. Dhoni's 37-ball-49 in the second T20I that India lost to New Zealand was panned by experts as he played too many dot balls.