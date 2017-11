మంత్రాల వల్లే టెస్టు సిరిస్ గెలిచాం: చండీమాల్ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Sri Lanka won the Test series against Pakistan 2-0 but suffered a 5-0 series whitewash in the ODIs against the same opponent which was soon followed by a 3-0 drubbing in the three-match Twenty20 International series. Sri Lanka's surprise two-match Test series win against Pakistan this month was down to witchcraft, captain Dinesh Chandimal said Tuesday, drawing mockery on social media.