40 పరుగులు అదనంగా: తొలి వన్డే ఓటమికి కారణం చెప్పిన కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli blamed his team's batting performance for the humiliating loss in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. New Zealand pulled off the highest run-chase at the Wankhede stadium as they crushed India by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.