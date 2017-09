Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been quite a sensation since the time he has made his way into the test team. The 31-year-old leg spinner, during a match against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, became the second fastest bowler, and the fastest spinner in history of the game to scalp 150 test victims. The Pakistani achieved this feat in only 27 tests.