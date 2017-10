ఏం చెప్పావ్‌ యువీ: 'ఈ ఫొటోకు సమాధానం చెప్పు' అంటూ నిలదీత

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

“It’s not ok to burn crackers on Diwali, but it’s ok to burn crackers for my wedding.” Hypocrisy jumped from 100th floor 😂😂😂😂 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/hwDU0QbjYK

English summary

The Supreme Court last week ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).The directive, aimed to curbing dangerous pollution levels, found plenty of support from some of India's biggest celebrities.