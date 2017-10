Cricket

Srinivas G

Big Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Sharma has filed a domestic violence case against husband Zoravar Singh, mother-in-law Shabnam Singh and brother-in-law Yuvraj Singh according to reports in Spoteboye. Akanksha has refused to speak as of now and will speak on the matter after the first hearing on October 21, but her lawyer Swati Singh Malik has confirmed the development.