రూ. 3 కోట్లు రావాలి: బీసీసీఐతో యువరాజ్ తాడోపేడో

Nageshwara Rao

Yuvraj Singh who has been out of the India team for a while now is in a new battle with the BCCI, chasing his Indian Premier League (IPL) dues which are worth 3 crore rupees. India’s 2011 World Cup-winning hero has not played for the Virat Kohli led side since the West Indies series in July after reportedly failing the Yo-Yo test.