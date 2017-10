మళ్లీ ఫెయిలయ్యాడు: యువరాజ్‌ భవిష్యత్‌ ప్రశ్నార్థకమే?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Yuvraj Singh’s hopes of an international comeback may have been dealt with a setback, at least for the time being, as the middle order batsman has failed to clear the Yo-Yo test. The 35- year-old World Cup winner, who has been preparing hard for the test, could not meet the new benchmark for fitness to be part of the Indian team.