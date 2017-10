ఈ దీపావళికి ప్రేమను, సంతోషాన్ని పంచుదాం: యువరాజ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

We very well know that Yuvraj Singh is a people's person who loves to contribute towards the well-being of India. Diwali is knocking at the door and Singh very well knows how fire crackers can prove to be detrimental for the environment. So before October 19, Singh has urged everyone to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali.