Maxwell on this India tour: 1st ODI - Out to Chahal 2nd ODI - Out to Chahal 3rd ODI - Out to Chahal 1st T20I - Out to Chahal #INDvAUS

English summary

If the ongoing India vs Australia series has proved anything, it’s that Glenn Maxwell is Yuzvendra Chahal’s best friend. The Australian batsman has managed to put a smile on the Indian leg-spinner’s face every time he has come out to bat, without fail.