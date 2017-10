ఫిఫాతో మీ కలలు సాకారం చేసుకోండి: సచిన్

Football

Nageshwara Rao

My best wishes to the @IndianFootball U-17 team for the World Cup! Enjoy your game & chase your dreams because dreams do come true! @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/lrqgX1olD5

English summary

India U-17 football team are all geared up for FIFA U-17 World Cup that begins on Friday when they take on USA in their opening fixture.India's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on his twitter handle where he shared his best wishes for the team