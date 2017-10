లియోనల్ మెస్సీ హ్యాట్రిక్: మూడోసారి తండ్రి కాబోతున్నాడు

Football

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

One of the best footballers in the history of the game, Lionel Messi capped a great week both on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch. With Argentina almost on the verge of losing out on a World Cup berth for the FIFA 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia, the Barcelona star came to the rescue with a brilliant hat-trick that saw Argentina qualify for the tournament.