Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich continued their winning run under new coach Jupp Heynckes with a 1-0 victory at Hamburg SV to join leaders Borussia Dortmund at the top. Corentin Tolisso fired in the winner in the 52nd minute after some sloppy defending from ten-man Hamburg to lift them to 20 points, as many as Dortmund who let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.