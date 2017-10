Football

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Once again England have won a World Cup – and this time in the most thrilling way possible. England’s under-17s came from behind to beat Spain 5-2 in a final they dominated in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. This is the second England age-group team to win the game’s ultimate honour this year, following on from the under-20s in the summer.