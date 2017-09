Football

Nageshwara Rao

PM @narendramodi welcomes all those taking part in FIFA U-17 World Cup and calls for even greater interest towards football among youth. pic.twitter.com/fwCZcecouz

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed all those who will be a part of India’s first-ever FIFA tournament that begins from October 6. “PM narendramodi [Narendra Modi] welcomes all those taking part in FIFA U-17 World Cup and calls for even greater interest towards football among youth,” reads a tweet posted on the official account of ‘PMO India’.