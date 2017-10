వేదిక మార్పు: టికెట్ల కోసం ఎండ వేడిమిని లెక్క చేయట్లేదు

Football

Nageshwara Rao

The FIFA U-17 World Cup's marquee semi-final clash between Brazil and England, which was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati has now been shifted to Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan due to poor pitch conditions after incessant rains made it almost impossible to host the match at the original venue.