ఫిఫా యు-17 వరల్డ్ కప్: హాజరులో చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన భారత్

The 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was held in India over the last month, turned out to be a milestone event as it became the most attended in the history of the tournament. After the third-place match between Brazil and Mali here on Saturday (October 28), the total number of spectators who turned up at the six host venues across the country went past the earlier record attendance of 12,30,976 set in the first edition of the tournament in China in 1985.