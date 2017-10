ఫిఫా వరల్డ్ కప్: బ్రెజిల్ కథ ముగిసింది, ఫైనల్లో ఇంగ్లాండ్ Vs స్పెయిన్

Football

Nageshwara Rao

European champions Spain thumped Mali 3-1 in their semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium here to set up a final with England in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. Spain scored twice in the first half, both the goals coming from their ebullient striker Abel Ruiz, and added one more through a headed goal by Ferran Torres to take a commanding 3-0 lead before Mali found the mark through their own top goal-scorer Lassana N'Diaye in the 74th minute.