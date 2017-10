FIFA U-17 World Cup: అమ్మకు ప్రేమతో సరికొత్త హెయిర్ స్టైల్

Football

Parents of our young colts who are about to make history come to meet their kids. #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvUSA pic.twitter.com/MzakhIqZHY

Players of India's U-17 World Cup squad today met their parents at the team hotel, hours before the nation's debut in the premier FIFA tournament. It was an emotional meeting with their parents, many of whom struggled to make ends meet. The meeting at the Lalit hotel was arranged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).