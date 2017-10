Football

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#ICYMI : Three nations have qualified for the #AsianCup2019 ! Who will join 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 🇴🇲 from the #ACQ2019 ? Tell us! pic.twitter.com/wbZ2js1xZI

English summary

India beat Macau 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here today (October 11) and made the cut for the 2019 edition to be held in the UAE. The winners led 1-1 at the halfway mark in a match held amidst intermittent showers.