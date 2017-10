Football

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Iran stunned Germany 4-0 in the biggest upset of the tournament so far to qualify for the knockout round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Iran, who controlled the proceedings throughout the Group C match, scored through Younes Delfi (6th and 42th), Allahyar Sayyad (49th) and Vahid Namdari (75th) at the Nehru Stadium here.