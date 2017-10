మెస్సీ ఏడుస్తున్న ఫోటోతో రష్యాకు వార్నింగ్ ఇచ్చిన ఐసీస్

Football

Nageshwara Rao

Pro- #ISIS media unit Wafa' Foundation continues to threaten 2018 FIFA #WorldCup , this time using an image of #LionelMessi in a prison outfit pic.twitter.com/isB8RDKYAK

English summary

ISIS has issued a new chilling threat to carry out a terror attack at the World Cup next summer with a sick poster of Lionel Messi crying blood.