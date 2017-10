Football

Nageshwara Rao

87' - We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2)

86' - RED CARD! This is bizarre. Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe has been dismissed and no one knows why... #greenarmy (1-2)

88: Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened. 1-2

English summary

The 24-year-old New Zealander was shown red in the 87th minute of the National League North game. "He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee," said Park Avenue secretary Colin Barker.