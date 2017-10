Football

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's football skills left the sizeable crowd gathered at the Andheri Sports Complex ecstatic as he curled one in ala David Beckham style in a charity football match that Virat Kohli-led All Hearts side won 7-3 against Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars team.